Chicken sandwiches in Bethany Beach
Bethany Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Baja Beach House Grill
109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich w/ chips
|$11.95
1/2 pound fresh chicken breast charbroiled with your choice of cheese and toppings. Served w/ kettle chips.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT
6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Bethany Beach
|Smoked Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, smoked tomato basil, smoked mozzarella, balsamic drizzle. Served with choice of two sides
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Our sage rubbed, hand pulled chicken served on a brioche bun. BBQ sauce served on the side. Sides sold separately