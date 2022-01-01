Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bethany Beach

Go
Bethany Beach restaurants
Toast

Bethany Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Baja Beach House Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Baja Beach House Grill

109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.5 (1434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich w/ chips$11.95
1/2 pound fresh chicken breast charbroiled with your choice of cheese and toppings. Served w/ kettle chips.
More about Baja Beach House Grill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT

6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.3 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Caprese Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, smoked tomato basil, smoked mozzarella, balsamic drizzle. Served with choice of two sides
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Our sage rubbed, hand pulled chicken served on a brioche bun. BBQ sauce served on the side. Sides sold separately
More about BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT

Map

Map

