Cobb salad in Bethany Beach

Go
Bethany Beach restaurants
Toast

Bethany Beach restaurants that serve cobb salad

Banner pic

 

Cottage Cafe

33034 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
Avocado, chicken, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, crumbled bleu cheese and bacon served atop a bed of romaine & chopped salad greens. Served with honey mustard dressing
More about Cottage Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Fins Ale House Bethany - 33544 Market Place

33544 Market Place, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Cobb Salad$18.00
Chilled Shrimp, Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Candied Pecans, Mushrooms, Radish, Bacon, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Honey Ginger Ranch Dressing
More about Fins Ale House Bethany - 33544 Market Place

