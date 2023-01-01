Cobb salad in Bethany Beach
Bethany Beach restaurants that serve cobb salad
Cottage Cafe
33034 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
Avocado, chicken, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, crumbled bleu cheese and bacon served atop a bed of romaine & chopped salad greens. Served with honey mustard dressing
Fins Ale House Bethany - 33544 Market Place
33544 Market Place, Bethany Beach
|Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Chilled Shrimp, Romaine, Hard Boiled Egg, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Candied Pecans, Mushrooms, Radish, Bacon, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Honey Ginger Ranch Dressing