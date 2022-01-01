Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Bethany Beach

Bethany Beach restaurants
Bethany Beach restaurants that serve crab cakes

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT

6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.3 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$35.00
Broiled or fried, sriracha remoulade, fresh vegetables, rice
Parkway Restaurant image

 

Parkway Restaurant

114 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Twin Crab cakes Entree$42.00
warm southwestern fingerling salad with broccoli, blistered tomatoes, bell peppers, lemon-herb compound butter, sweet pickle remoulade
Single Crab Cake Entree$28.00
warm southwestern fingerling salad with broccoli, blistered tomatoes, bell peppers, lemon-herb compound butter, sweet pickle remoulade
