Grilled chicken in Bethany Beach

Bethany Beach restaurants
Toast

Bethany Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Baja Beach House Grill

109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.5 (1434 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken SALAD$13.95
A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
Grilled Chicken Tacos$14.95
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.
More about Baja Beach House Grill
Consumer pic

 

Difebo's Bethany Restaurant

789 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$20.00
More about Difebo's Bethany Restaurant

