Grilled chicken in Bethany Beach
Bethany Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Baja Beach House Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Baja Beach House Grill
109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Grilled Chicken SALAD
|$13.95
A bed of Fresh Romaine lettuce with your choice of proteins and toppings. Please select all toppings that you would like included.
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$14.95
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.95
14" flour tortilla grilled with Jack & Cheddar cheese and your choice of toppings.