Italian subs in Bethany Beach
Bethany Beach restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Grotto Pizza - West Bethany
Grotto Pizza - West Bethany
791 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach
|LARGE ITALIAN SUB
|$13.99
|REGULAR ITALIAN SUB
|$10.49
More about Grotto Pizza - South Bethany
Grotto Pizza - South Bethany
34444 Coastal Highway, South Bethany
|LARGE ITALIAN SUB
|$13.99
Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.
|REGULAR ITALIAN SUB
|$10.49
Capicola, Genoa salami, pepper ham, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and spices.