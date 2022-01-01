Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian wedding soup in Bethany Beach

Bethany Beach restaurants
Bethany Beach restaurants that serve italian wedding soup

Difebo's Bethany Restaurant

789 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Wedding Soup$8.00
More about Difebo's Bethany Restaurant
DiFebo's Market

788 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Wedding Soup CUP$7.00
More about DiFebo's Market

