Italian wedding soup in
Bethany Beach
/
Bethany Beach
/
Italian Wedding Soup
Bethany Beach restaurants that serve italian wedding soup
Difebo's Bethany Restaurant
789 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
No reviews yet
Italian Wedding Soup
$8.00
More about Difebo's Bethany Restaurant
DiFebo's Market
788 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach
No reviews yet
Italian Wedding Soup CUP
$7.00
More about DiFebo's Market
