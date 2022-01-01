Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lobsters in
Bethany Beach
/
Bethany Beach
/
Lobsters
Bethany Beach restaurants that serve lobsters
Heidaway
97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
Avg 4.2
(452 reviews)
Maine Lobster Roll
$27.00
buttered Maine lobster, lettuce, toasted lobster roll
More about Heidaway
SEAFOOD
Mangos
97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
Avg 4
(1734 reviews)
Lobster Tacos
$19.00
More about Mangos
Browse other tasty dishes in Bethany Beach
Crab Cakes
Mac And Cheese
Calamari
Quesadillas
Chocolate Cake
Steak Tacos
Chicken Salad
Tacos
More near Bethany Beach to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(55 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(508 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(879 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(416 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(107 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(315 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston