Nachos in Bethany Beach

GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Baja Beach House Grill
109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Steak Nachos
|$17.95
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños. Topped with grilled steak.
|Chicken Nachos
|$16.95
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños. Topped with grilled chicken breast.
|Nachos
|$11.95
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, pico, sour cream, guac and fresh jalapeños.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT
6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Bethany Beach
|Brisket Nacho Kit
|$18.00
Beef brisket, cheese sauce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, smoked jalapenos, smoked salsa, sour cream