Po boy in Bethany Beach
Bethany Beach restaurants that serve po boy
More about Matt's Fish Camp Bethany
Matt's Fish Camp Bethany
28635 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach
|Oyster Po Boy
|$24.00
Creole Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, served with House Chips and Pickles
More about Fins Ale House Bethany - 33544 Market Place
Fins Ale House Bethany - 33544 Market Place
33544 Market Place, Bethany Beach
|Shrimp Po'Boy
|$16.00
|Buffalo Shrimp Po'Boy
|$16.00
Fried Shrimp, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Toasted Milano Roll
|Fried Oyster Po'Boy
|$17.00
New Orleans Style, Hand Battered, Lettuce, Tomato, Cajun Tarter, Toasted Milano Roll