Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Bethany Beach
/
Bethany Beach
/
Scallops
Bethany Beach restaurants that serve scallops
SEAFOOD
Mangos
97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
Avg 4
(1734 reviews)
Diver Scallops
$35.00
More about Mangos
Parkway Restaurant
114 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
No reviews yet
add scallops
$15.00
Scallop and Shrimp Scampi
$33.00
lobster consomme, white wine, garlic butter, baby tomatoes,
English peas, preserved lemon pistou, parmesan cheese
More about Parkway Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Bethany Beach
Cheesecake
Chicken Pasta
Pies
Bread Pudding
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Salmon
More near Bethany Beach to explore
Ocean City
Avg 4.1
(57 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Lewes
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cape May
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Millsboro
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Laurel
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(949 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(458 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(343 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston