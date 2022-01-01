Scallops in Bethany Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mangos image

SEAFOOD

Mangos

97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

Avg 4 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Diver Scallops$35.00
More about Mangos
Parkway Restaurant image

 

Parkway Restaurant

114 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
add scallops$15.00
Scallop and Shrimp Scampi$33.00
lobster consomme, white wine, garlic butter, baby tomatoes,
English peas, preserved lemon pistou, parmesan cheese
More about Parkway Restaurant

