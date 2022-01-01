Shrimp tacos in Bethany Beach
Bethany Beach restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Baja Beach House Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Baja Beach House Grill
109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$17.95
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
More about Heidaway
Heidaway
97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
two tacos served on soft corn tortillas