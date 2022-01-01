Tacos in Bethany Beach
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Baja Beach House Grill
109 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Grilled Tuna (medium rare) Tacos
|$17.95
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
|Veggie (Free Guac) Tacos
|$14.95
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
|Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$14.95
Your choice of flour or corn tortillas with your choice of a protein and toppings. All 3 tacos must be the same. Be sure to pick all the toppings you want included.
Heidaway
97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
two tacos served on soft corn tortillas
|Steak Tacos
|$11.00
two tacos served on soft corn tortillas
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
two tacos served on soft corn tortillas