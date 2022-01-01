Go
Bethany Blues Lewes

Bethany Blues is the go-to BBQ and seafood restaurant at the beach! All of our BBQ is smoked fresh daily, low and slow, using all hickory wood. From our signature St. Louis style ribs, to our award winning Delmarva-Q, we offer a BBQ pleaser for everyone!
Our highly-skilled team of chefs, innovate new ways of blending southern tradition with modern beach flavors in their dishes. You can count on favorites like our seafood jambalaya, no-filler Smith Island blend crab cakes, our house made brisket burgers and spicy andouille sausage. Can’t choose?... Our Sunday Brunches are the ticket to a well-rounded view of the menu. We elevate barbecue to places you never anticipated.
Passionate about bourbon? Nothing goes together like bourbon and barbecue. Bethany Blues has over 120 whiskeys and over 50 of those are part of the private stash collection. We hand select our own single-barrels for our house pour whiskey! Let us make a bourbon lover out of you!

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ

18385 Coastal Hwy • $$

Avg 4 (591 reviews)

Popular Items

Sauteed Green Beans$5.00
Sautéed in olive oil and our smokehouse seasoning. Feeds 1-2 People
Homemade Cornbread
Homemade corn bread served with house whipped honey butter
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Redskin mashed potatoes seasoned with our smokehouse seasoning
The Blues Burger$15.00
Half pound, black angus beef patty, topped with house BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon. Served with choice of two sides
Beef Brisket
USDA Choice beef brisket, hickory smoked and sliced. Served with BBQ sauce on the side
Pulled Pork
Hickory smoked pork shoulder, rubbed with our smokehouse seasoning and hand pulled. Served with BBQ sauce on the side
Cole Slaw
Shredded green cabbage, purple cabbage, and carrots tossed in a house made coleslaw dressing
Hand Cut Fries$5.00
Feeds 1-2 People **We use 100% canola oil**
Signature BBQ Sandwich$9.50
Choice of one of our signature bbq meats, served with bbq sauce on the side. Sides can be added for an additional charge
Mac & Cheese
House made cheese sauce, cavatappi noodles
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Buffet
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

18385 Coastal Hwy

Lewes DE

Sunday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

