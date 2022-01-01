Bethany Boathouse
Food & Spirits
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
39817 Hickman Plaza Road • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
39817 Hickman Plaza Road
Bethany Beach DE
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Baja Beach House Grill
Created in 2002 by Restauranteur Rick Hundley, Baja Beach House Grill brings epic Fresh Mex and American fare to Bethany Beach, Delaware. The focus is on fresh ingredients prepared to order. The result is beautiful, fresh, great tasting food. Pair your entrée with one of many Mexican or Craft beers or a signature "Bajarita". Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, Baja has something for everyone anytime of the day. Join us after a day on the beach for our legendary Happy Hour. 3pm to 6pm Daily, our Happy Hour offers great food and drink specials. Locals know it as the Best on the Beach! Need an espresso? We got ya! Our coffee bar, Baja Java, is open to make any specialty coffee drink you could imagine. Need a night in and don't feel like cooking? We're also experts at carry-out. Give us a call!
Parkway Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT
From Dinosaur BBQ in Niagara Falls, New York to The Salt Lick in Driftwood, Texas, our owners have traveled the country. They’ve sampled every variety of barbecue and learned regional styles of slow smoking and the wood fire process. From Carolina-style barbecue to Texas-style beef brisket to our St. Louis ribs and our own “Delmarva-Q”— Why pick a favorite: you can have it all!
Our highly-skilled team of chefs, innovate new ways of blending southern tradition with beach flavors. You can count on favorites like hearty ribs, no-filler crab cakes , or a juicy burger. Can’t choose? Our Sunday Brunches are the ticket to a well-rounded view of the menu. We elevate barbecue to places you never anticipated.
Passionate about bourbon? Nothing goes together like bourbon and barbecue. Bethany Blues has over 120 whiskeys and over 50 of those are part of the private stash collection. Let us make a bourbon believer out of you!
Mangos
Mango’s strives to offer a dining experience that caters to everyone! We have a very family friendly menu, as well as many tropical inspired dishes that will whisk you away to your favorite tropical island. Whether it is lunch, dinner, happy hour, or a quick snack to keep the kids happy during those long summer vacation days…Mango’s has you covered.