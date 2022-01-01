Go
Welcome to Be the Fork!
We have two great restaurants under one roof, Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel.
We look forward to serving you!
Morning Fork is a local restaurant providing the "Ultimate Brunch Experience" with classic breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites with a twist.
Fork & Barrel serves dinner with upscale American cuisine with a focus on local ingredients, craft cocktails and serving it all with southern hospitality.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1722 Frankfort Avenue • $

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon Sandwich$18.00
Smoked Salmon, House-Made Boursin Cheese Spread, Cucumber, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Croissant, Fresh Fruit
Grits$5.00
Roasted Garlic & White Cheddar Weisenburger Grits
Shrimp & Grits$34.00
Sautéed Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Roasted Garlic & White Cheddar Cheese Grits, Country Ham, Tomatoes, Tempura Asparagus
Liege Waffle$4.00
Single Liege Style Belgian Waffle: Yeast Based Dough with Pearl Sugar
Toppings: Bourbon Caramel, Orange Marmalade, Mixed Berry, Lemon Ricotta, Nutella
White Cheddar Grits$5.00
Vegetarian Ravioli$24.00
Caramelized Leek & Ricotta Ravioli, Sautéed Spinach, Brown Butter, Marcona Almonds
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Peppers, House Fried Tortilla Chips and Salsa
Hash Browns$6.00
Veggie Omelette$15.00
Scrambled Eggs, White Cheddar Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Peppers, Spinach, Arugula Salad with Sweet Herb Vinaigrette
Tomato Basil Soup
Creamy Tomato Basil Soup, House-Made Croutons, Shaved Parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Reservations
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1722 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville KY

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
