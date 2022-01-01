Bethel restaurants you'll love
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
|Popular items
|CAULIFLOWER WINGS
|$16.00
Vegetarian.
Tempura Breaded Cauliflower, Lightly Fried. Choice of Sauce:
Plum Ginger.
Sriracha Buffalo.
Truffle Parmesan.
Sesame BBQ
Spiced Cider BBQ
|FLEETWOOD MAC 'N CHEESE
|$15.00
Vegetarian
This Mac Will Drive You Mad!
Our Creamy 3-Cheese Sauce.
Small Shell Pasta.
Baked Panko & Basil Topping.
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$19.00
Ten Crispy Wings. Celery & Carrots.
Choice of Sauce.:
- Plum Ginger
- Sriracha Buffalo
- Sesame BBQ
- Truffle Parmesan
- Cider BBQ.
Gluten Free.
More about 123 lets eat
123 lets eat
68 Stony Hill Rd, Bethel
|Popular items
|Chicken Flautas
|$9.95
includes rice & beans
|Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$7.75
Chips & salsa Included.
|Ground Beef Bowl
|$8.25
Chips & salsa included.
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
5 Depot Place, Bethel
|Popular items
|Veggie Rito
|$1.00
onions / peppers / cauliflower / zucchini / broccoli / SD guac / pico / cheese / crema / flour tortilla - griddle sealed.... Medium is 10" tortilla / Large is 13" tortilla
|Acid
|$5.00
flour tortilla / carne asada / shrimp / cheese / guac dip / pico / chipotle crema / fries
|Chicken Tinga Rito
|$2.00
chicken tinga / french fries / SD guac / pico / cheese / crema / flour tortilla - griddle sealed.... Medium is 10" tortilla / Large is 13" tortilla
More about J. Lawrence Downtown
HAMBURGERS
J. Lawrence Downtown
186 Greenwood Ave, bethel
|Popular items
|Warm Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
ipa cheese sauce
|Loaded Fries
|$11.00
bacon, ipa cheese, scallions, crema
|Greenwood Milanese
|$21.00
organic panko chicken, baby arugula, buratta, red onions, tomatoes, aged balsamic vinaigrette
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel
|Popular items
|Costine di Manzo Brasato
|$29.00
Beef short ribs, braised with a mirepoix and red wine, served over a gorgonzola and sundried tomato polenta and prosciutto braised kale
finished with its natural braising juices
|Torchio con Bietole
|$22.00
Bell shaped pasta tossed in a garlic and oil with speck, cannellini beans and rainbow chard, finished with parmigiano
|Insalata della Casa
|$10.00
Mixed field greens with tomato and red onion in our house vinaigrette
More about Taproot
TAPAS
Taproot
269 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel
|Popular items
|Pork & Crab Dumplings
|$11.00
(6) creamy sesame/peanut sauce
|Smoked Mushroom Spring Rolls
|$9.00
(3)(v) fried spring rolls with smoked king oyster mushrooms, glass noodles, vegetables, sweet/chili sauce
|Shiok Burger 8oz.
|$16.00
singaporean "fast food" double beef patty burger...special sauce, american cheese, onion, lettuce, house-cut fries (gf bun available)
More about Notch8 Bethel
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
|Popular items
|Fried Pretzel
|$15.00
Jumbo Deep Fried Pretzel. Rosemary Brown Sugar. Cheddar Ale Dip. Honey Mustard Aioli.
|Build Your Own
|$15.00
Paint Your Masterpiece!
14" Pie. 8 Slices.
Mozzarella And Choice Of Sauce.
Add Toppings For An Additional Charge.
Red Sauce If None Selected.
|Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
14" Pie. 8 Slices.
Mozzarella And Choice Of Sauce.
Add Toppings For An Additional Charge.
Red Sauce If None Selected.
More about Prime Pub - Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel
68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
|Popular items
|Naked Wings
|$15.00
choice of two sauces: garlic parmesan, mango sweet chili, or buffalo, honey sriracha
|25/75 Burger
|$18.00
house blend 25% smoked bacon 75% beef, american cheese, bacon, brioche bun
|Brussel Sprouts
|$14.00
deep fried, applewood smoked bacon, truffle oil, parmesan, burrata, balsamic reduction
More about Sal'z Pizza Bethel
Sal'z Pizza Bethel
211 Greenwood Ave Unit 204, Bethel