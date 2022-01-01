Bethel breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Bethel
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
|Popular items
|CAULIFLOWER WINGS
|$16.00
Vegetarian.
Tempura Breaded Cauliflower, Lightly Fried. Choice of Sauce:
Plum Ginger.
Sriracha Buffalo.
Truffle Parmesan.
Sesame BBQ
Spiced Cider BBQ
|FLEETWOOD MAC 'N CHEESE
|$15.00
Vegetarian
This Mac Will Drive You Mad!
Our Creamy 3-Cheese Sauce.
Small Shell Pasta.
Baked Panko & Basil Topping.
|CHICKEN WINGS
|$19.00
Ten Crispy Wings. Celery & Carrots.
Choice of Sauce.:
- Plum Ginger
- Sriracha Buffalo
- Sesame BBQ
- Truffle Parmesan
- Cider BBQ.
Gluten Free.
123 lets eat
68 Stony Hill Rd, Bethel
|Popular items
|Chicken Flautas
|$9.95
includes rice & beans
|Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$7.75
Chips & salsa Included.
|Ground Beef Bowl
|$8.25
Chips & salsa included.
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
5 Depot Place, Bethel
|Popular items
|Veggie Rito
|$1.00
onions / peppers / cauliflower / zucchini / broccoli / SD guac / pico / cheese / crema / flour tortilla - griddle sealed.... Medium is 10" tortilla / Large is 13" tortilla
|Acid
|$5.00
flour tortilla / carne asada / shrimp / cheese / guac dip / pico / chipotle crema / fries
|Chicken Tinga Rito
|$2.00
chicken tinga / french fries / SD guac / pico / cheese / crema / flour tortilla - griddle sealed.... Medium is 10" tortilla / Large is 13" tortilla
J. Lawrence Downtown
186 Greenwood Ave, bethel
|Popular items
|Warm Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
ipa cheese sauce
|Loaded Fries
|$11.00
bacon, ipa cheese, scallions, crema
|Greenwood Milanese
|$21.00
organic panko chicken, baby arugula, buratta, red onions, tomatoes, aged balsamic vinaigrette