Boneless wings in Bethel
Bethel restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Sal'z Pizza Bethel
Sal'z Pizza Bethel
211 Greenwood Ave Unit 204, Bethel
|10 Piece Boneless Wings
|$12.95
|20 Piece Boneless Wings
|$22.95
More about Notch8 Bethel
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
|Boneless Wings
|$17.00
Due to extreme market conditions and price pressure, we apologize for the temporary price increase on our chicken wings. We assure you we will return to normal pricing when supply improves, and prices fall.
10 hearty pieces of breaded breast meat. Your choice of sauce.