Bread pudding in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve bread pudding

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop image

 

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding$11.00
Dulce de leche brioche bread pudding, served warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla gelato
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
Notch8 Bethel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Berry Bread Pudding$10.00
Challah Bread. Summer Berries.
Baked Custard.
BOURBON BREAD PUDDING$10.00
Warm Soaked Brioche. Rich Classic Custard. Kentucky Bourbon. Whipped Cream.
More about Notch8 Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel image

 

Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Prime Pub - Bethel

