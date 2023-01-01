Brisket in Bethel
Bethel restaurants that serve brisket
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen
8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel
|BBQ BRISKET SANDWICH
|$19.00
Brisket – House Made BBQ Sauce – Cole Slaw – Pickled Onions – Special Sauce – Brioche Bun -- Fries & Pickles
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
|Brisket Baked Potato
|$15.00
Smoked Brisket. Cheddar.
Onions. BBQ Sauce.
|Brisket Fries
|$18.00
Sweet Potato Fries. House-Smoked Beef Brisket. Cheese Curds. Mesquite Crema. (GF)
|Texas Brisket Sandwich
|$20.00
House-Smoked Beef Brisket. Caramelized Onions. Pickles. Cheddar. BBQ Sauce. Fries.