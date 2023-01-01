Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Bethel

Go
Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve brisket

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop image

 

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ BRISKET SANDWICH$19.00
Brisket – House Made BBQ Sauce – Cole Slaw – Pickled Onions – Special Sauce – Brioche Bun -- Fries & Pickles
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen
Notch8 Bethel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Baked Potato$15.00
Smoked Brisket. Cheddar.
Onions. BBQ Sauce.
Brisket Fries$18.00
Sweet Potato Fries. House-Smoked Beef Brisket. Cheese Curds. Mesquite Crema. (GF)
Texas Brisket Sandwich$20.00
House-Smoked Beef Brisket. Caramelized Onions. Pickles. Cheddar. BBQ Sauce. Fries.
More about Notch8 Bethel

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethel

Philly Cheesesteaks

French Toast

Boneless Wings

Carrot Cake

Chicken Marsala

Braised Short Ribs

Prosciutto

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Bethel to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2149 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1077 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1677 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (177 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston