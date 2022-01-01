Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Bethel

Go
Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve calamari

Banner pic

 

Sal'z Pizza Bethel

211 Greenwood Ave Unit 204, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$9.95
More about Sal'z Pizza Bethel
Item pic

 

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

5 Depot Place, Bethel

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$14.00
Cornmeal Crust / Chili Spiced / Grilled Lemon / Ranchero Aioli
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop image

 

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Fritti$14.00
Lightly breaded and fried calamari served with a tomato and basil sauce
Calamari Affumicati$14.00
Calamari sautéed in a smoked tomato broth with fresh arugula, finished with white truffle oil
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
Prime Pub - Bethel image

 

Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
RI Crispy Calamari$15.00
buttermilk marinated, fried cherry peppers, marinara, chipotle sauce
More about Prime Pub - Bethel

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethel

Chicken Nuggets

Pudding

Burritos

Meatloaf

White Pizza

Tortellini

Sweet Potato Fries

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Bethel to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston