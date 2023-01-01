Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Cannolis
Bethel restaurants that serve cannolis
Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
211 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$3.99
More about Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen
8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$10.00
Traditional cannoli shells dipped in chocolate and nuts filled with a sweetened ricotta and chocolate chip filling
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen
