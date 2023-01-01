Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Bethel restaurants that serve cannolis

Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave

211 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Cannoli$3.99
More about Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel

Cannoli$10.00
Traditional cannoli shells dipped in chocolate and nuts filled with a sweetened ricotta and chocolate chip filling
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen

