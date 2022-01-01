Ceviche in Bethel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bethel restaurants that serve ceviche

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop image

 

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$16.00
Shrimp- scallop – tomato – avocado – citrus – red onion-bell and jalapeno pepper
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
Prime Pub - Bethel image

 

Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Plantain Chips
More about Prime Pub - Bethel

