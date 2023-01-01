Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodle soup in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Chicken Noodle Soup
Bethel restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
5 Depot Place, Bethel
Avg 4.8
(317 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup
$0.00
Station Made Chicken Noodle Soup
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
211 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$6.99
Quart Chicken Noodle Soup
$10.99
More about Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
