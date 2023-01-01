Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodle soup in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Bethel restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

Item pic

 

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

5 Depot Place, Bethel

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
Station Made Chicken Noodle Soup
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Consumer pic

 

Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave

211 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.99
Quart Chicken Noodle Soup$10.99
More about Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave

