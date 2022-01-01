Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in Bethel
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Chicken Parmesan
Bethel restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Sal'z Pizza Bethel
211 Greenwood Ave Unit 204, Bethel
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmigiana
$8.50
Large Chicken Parmigiana
$22.50
XL Chicken Parmigiana
$25.00
More about Sal'z Pizza Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel
68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmigiana
$25.00
Linguine Pasta
More about Prime Pub - Bethel
