Chicken parmesan in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Bethel restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Sal'z Pizza Bethel

211 Greenwood Ave Unit 204, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$8.50
Large Chicken Parmigiana$22.50
XL Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
More about Sal'z Pizza Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Linguine Pasta
More about Prime Pub - Bethel

