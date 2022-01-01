Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken piccata in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Chicken Piccata
Bethel restaurants that serve chicken piccata
Sal'z Pizza Bethel
211 Greenwood Ave Unit 204, Bethel
No reviews yet
Chicken Piccata
$16.95
More about Sal'z Pizza Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel
68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
No reviews yet
Chicken Piccata
$25.00
Lemon Garlic Caper Sauce, Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables -Contains Eggs & Gluten
More about Prime Pub - Bethel
