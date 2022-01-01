Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken piccata in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Bethel restaurants that serve chicken piccata

Sal'z Pizza Bethel

211 Greenwood Ave Unit 204, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Piccata$16.95
More about Sal'z Pizza Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Piccata$25.00
Lemon Garlic Caper Sauce, Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables -Contains Eggs & Gluten
More about Prime Pub - Bethel

