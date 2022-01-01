Crepes in Bethel
Bethel restaurants that serve crepes
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
5 Depot Place, Bethel
|Churro Crepes
|$13.00
Cinnamon Sugar / Mexican Chocolate Sauce / Station Whipped Cheesecake Filling
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel
|Nutella Crepes
Flour crepes- nutella-strawberry- whipped cream
|Caprese Pizza or Crepe
|$16.00
Thin crust woodfired pizza or savory crepe, topped with herb roasted roma tomatoes, burrata, fresh basil and roasted garlic cloves, finished with a balsamic reduction