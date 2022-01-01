Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Bethel

Go
Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

5 Depot Place, Bethel

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Churro Crepes$13.00
Cinnamon Sugar / Mexican Chocolate Sauce / Station Whipped Cheesecake Filling
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop image

 

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nutella Crepes
Flour crepes- nutella-strawberry- whipped cream
Caprese Pizza or Crepe$16.00
Thin crust woodfired pizza or savory crepe, topped with herb roasted roma tomatoes, burrata, fresh basil and roasted garlic cloves, finished with a balsamic reduction
