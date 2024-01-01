Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve leche cake

Item pic

 

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

5 Depot Place, Bethel

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuatro Leches Cake$9.00
Traditional Soaked Yellow Cake, Whipped Cream, Toasted Coconut
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Item pic

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TRES LECHES CAKE$12.00
Three Milk Sponge Cake with Whipped Cream.
More about Notch8 Bethel

