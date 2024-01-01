Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Leche cake in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Leche Cake
Bethel restaurants that serve leche cake
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
5 Depot Place, Bethel
Avg 4.8
(317 reviews)
Cuatro Leches Cake
$9.00
Traditional Soaked Yellow Cake, Whipped Cream, Toasted Coconut
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
No reviews yet
TRES LECHES CAKE
$12.00
Three Milk Sponge Cake with Whipped Cream.
More about Notch8 Bethel
