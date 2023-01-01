Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Bethel

Bethel restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

5 Depot Place, Bethel

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster & Corn Fritters$14.00
Lemon-Tarragon Aioli
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Notch8 Bethel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER SALAD SANDWICH$26.00
Picked Lobster Meat. Vegetable and Lemon Aioli. Brioche. Fries.
More about Notch8 Bethel

