Mac and cheese in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Bethel restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Note Kitchen & Bar

227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Mac 'N Cheese$10.00
CHORIZO MAC n CHEESE$24.00
SEARED CHORIZO.
ROASTED TOMATOES. PICKLED JALAPENOS.
4-CHEESE SAUCE. MINI SHELL PASTA.
BAKED BASIL PANKO CRUST
FLEETWOOD MAC 'N CHEESE$15.00
Vegetarian
This Mac Will Drive You Mad!
Our Creamy 3-Cheese Sauce.
Small Shell Pasta.
Baked Panko & Basil Topping.
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac 'N Cheese Dog$10.00
Footlong. Three Cheese Mac n Cheese. Fries.
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC n CHEESE PIZZA$20.00
Three-Cheese Mac ‘N Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken. Caramelized Onions.
Kid’s Mac n Cheese$10.00
More about Notch8 Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac n' Cheese$8.00
More about Prime Pub - Bethel

