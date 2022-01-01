Mac and cheese in Bethel
Bethel restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
|Kid's Mac 'N Cheese
|$10.00
|CHORIZO MAC n CHEESE
|$24.00
SEARED CHORIZO.
ROASTED TOMATOES. PICKLED JALAPENOS.
4-CHEESE SAUCE. MINI SHELL PASTA.
BAKED BASIL PANKO CRUST
|FLEETWOOD MAC 'N CHEESE
|$15.00
Vegetarian
This Mac Will Drive You Mad!
Our Creamy 3-Cheese Sauce.
Small Shell Pasta.
Baked Panko & Basil Topping.
More about Notch8 Bethel
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
|Mac 'N Cheese Dog
|$10.00
Footlong. Three Cheese Mac n Cheese. Fries.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC n CHEESE PIZZA
|$20.00
Three-Cheese Mac ‘N Cheese.
Buffalo Chicken. Caramelized Onions.
|Kid’s Mac n Cheese
|$10.00