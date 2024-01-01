Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Muffins
Bethel restaurants that serve muffins
Soulber Kitchen + Market
14 Depot Pl, Bethel
No reviews yet
blueberry muffin
$4.50
More about Soulber Kitchen + Market
Uncle Leo's Bethel - 114 Greenwood Ave
114 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
No reviews yet
Muffins
$2.79
More about Uncle Leo's Bethel - 114 Greenwood Ave
