Paninis in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Bethel restaurants that serve paninis

Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave

211 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Panini$9.99
1/2 vegetable panini P2
1/2 Chichen panini P2
More about Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel

TakeoutFast Pay
Panini di Salsiccia$17.00
Grilled thin sausage, broccoli rabe and gorgonzola sandwich
Veggie Piadini$17.00
Grilled eggplant – roasted peppers – zucchini- roasted onion jam – fontina - piadini
Panini di Burrata$16.00
Creamy burrata, roasted peppers, balsamic reduction and spinach sandwich
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen

