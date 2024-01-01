Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepper steaks in Bethel

Go
Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve pepper steaks

Notch8 Bethel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Tenderloin$28.00
Tenderloin Medallions. Mushrooms.
Cabernet Reduction. Mashed Potatoes. Vegetables.
More about Notch8 Bethel
Consumer pic

 

Fat Tony's Deli and Pizzeria

211 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Provolone, Pepper, Steak, Egg Sandwich$7.99
More about Fat Tony's Deli and Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethel

Sweet Potato Fries

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Chipotle Chicken

Nachos

Cookies

Fish Tacos

Fritters

Map

More near Bethel to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1909 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston