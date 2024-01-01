Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pepper steaks in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Pepper Steaks
Bethel restaurants that serve pepper steaks
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
No reviews yet
Beef Tenderloin
$28.00
Tenderloin Medallions. Mushrooms.
Cabernet Reduction. Mashed Potatoes. Vegetables.
More about Notch8 Bethel
Fat Tony's Deli and Pizzeria
211 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel
No reviews yet
Provolone, Pepper, Steak, Egg Sandwich
$7.99
More about Fat Tony's Deli and Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Bethel
Sweet Potato Fries
Mac And Cheese
Pretzels
Chipotle Chicken
Nachos
Cookies
Fish Tacos
Fritters
More near Bethel to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2517 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(321 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1267 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1909 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston