Pies in Bethel

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop image

 

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel

TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie Crepe$11.00
Flour crepe filled with an apple and fall spice saute, topped with vanilla gelato, toasted walnuts and a bourbon caramel
Item pic

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

Takeout
Apple Pie Pizza$0.00
Sugar Glazed Baked Apples. Cinammon.
Pastry Strips. Whipped Cream.
Peanut Butter Pie$10.00
Peanut Butter Filling, Chocolate Graham Crust.
Chocolate Ganache Topping.
Salad Pie$17.00
Chopped Romaine. Diced Tomatoes.
Red Onion. Cucumbers. House Italian Dressing. White Pie.
