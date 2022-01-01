Pies in Bethel
Bethel restaurants that serve pies
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen
8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel
|Apple Pie Crepe
|$11.00
Flour crepe filled with an apple and fall spice saute, topped with vanilla gelato, toasted walnuts and a bourbon caramel
More about Notch8 Bethel
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
|Apple Pie Pizza
|$0.00
Sugar Glazed Baked Apples. Cinammon.
Pastry Strips. Whipped Cream.
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$10.00
Peanut Butter Filling, Chocolate Graham Crust.
Chocolate Ganache Topping.
|Salad Pie
|$17.00
Chopped Romaine. Diced Tomatoes.
Red Onion. Cucumbers. House Italian Dressing. White Pie.