Pretzels in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Bethel restaurants that serve pretzels

Warm Giant Bavarian Pretzel image

HAMBURGERS

J. Lawrence Downtown

186 Greenwood Ave, bethel

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Warm Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
ipa cheese sauce
More about J. Lawrence Downtown
Fried Pretzel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Fried Pretzel$15.00
Rosemary Brown Sugar. Cheddar Dip. Honey Mustard. (V)
More about Notch8 Bethel

