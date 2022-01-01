Pudding in Bethel
Bethel restaurants that serve pudding
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel
|Dulce de Leche Bread Pudding
|$11.00
Dulce de leche brioche bread pudding, served warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla gelato
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
|Berry Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Challah Bread. Summer Berries.
Baked Custard.
|BOURBON BREAD PUDDING
|$10.00
Warm Soaked Brioche. Rich Classic Custard. Kentucky Bourbon. Whipped Cream.