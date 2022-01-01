Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Bethel restaurants that serve quesadillas

123 lets eat image

 

123 lets eat

68 Stony Hill Rd, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled chicken quesadilla$9.95
Sour cream, guacamole, salsa & chips included.
More about 123 lets eat
Item pic

 

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

5 Depot Place, Bethel

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.00
Flour Tortilla, Cheese Filled / Pico de Gallo, SD Guac Dip, Crema Sides
Kids Quesadilla$9.00
your choice of protein & cheese or just cheese / crema and guac side / fruit / chips or fries
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Notch8 Bethel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
MEXICAN QUESADILLA$18.00
Slow-Braised Beef. Onions. Roasted Peppers. Jalapenos. Cheddar-Gruyere Blend. Crisp Wheat Tortilla.
More about Notch8 Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel image

 

Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
four cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortilla
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
More about Prime Pub - Bethel

