Quesadillas in Bethel
Bethel restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about 123 lets eat
123 lets eat
68 Stony Hill Rd, Bethel
|Grilled chicken quesadilla
|$9.95
Sour cream, guacamole, salsa & chips included.
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
5 Depot Place, Bethel
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla, Cheese Filled / Pico de Gallo, SD Guac Dip, Crema Sides
|Kids Quesadilla
|$9.00
your choice of protein & cheese or just cheese / crema and guac side / fruit / chips or fries
More about Notch8 Bethel
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
|MEXICAN QUESADILLA
|$18.00
Slow-Braised Beef. Onions. Roasted Peppers. Jalapenos. Cheddar-Gruyere Blend. Crisp Wheat Tortilla.