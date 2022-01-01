Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Bethel

Go
Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve salmon

Note Kitchen & Bar image

 

Note Kitchen & Bar

227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
Takeout
STRAWBERRY BALSAMIC SALMON$28.00
STRAWBERRY BALSAMIC GLAZED SALMON.
FRESH STRAWBERRY SALSA.
LONG GRAIN WILD RICE. SPINACH.
PICKLED RED ONIONS.
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
J. Lawrence Downtown image

HAMBURGERS

J. Lawrence Downtown

186 Greenwood Ave, bethel

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon B.LT.A$16.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado
w/ lemon caper aioli, sourdough
More about J. Lawrence Downtown
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop image

 

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmone con Mele*$27.00
Roasted salmon, topped with a drunken apple chutney, over a roasted fennel, radicchio, bell pepper and farro sauté
Salmone con Mele*$18.00
Roasted salmon, topped with a drunken apple chutney, over a roasted fennel, radicchio, bell pepper and farro sauté
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
Notch8 Bethel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Crusted Salmon$26.00
Pecan Crusted Atlantic Salmon.
Smokey Rice. Veggies. (GF)
SAFFRON SALMON$25.00
Salmon Filet. Saffron Artichoke Hearts. Tomatoes. Bed of Florentine Rice.
More about Notch8 Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel image

 

Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Club$16.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil pesto aioli, seven grain bread
Kids Salmon$13.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$26.00
chopped tomatoes, capers, shallots, lemon risotto, seasonal vegetables, white wine sauce
More about Prime Pub - Bethel

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethel

Sweet Potato Fries

White Pizza

Filet Mignon

Calamari

Cobb Salad

Sliders

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Bethel to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston