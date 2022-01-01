Salmon in Bethel
Bethel restaurants that serve salmon
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
|STRAWBERRY BALSAMIC SALMON
|$28.00
STRAWBERRY BALSAMIC GLAZED SALMON.
FRESH STRAWBERRY SALSA.
LONG GRAIN WILD RICE. SPINACH.
PICKLED RED ONIONS.
HAMBURGERS
J. Lawrence Downtown
186 Greenwood Ave, bethel
|Salmon B.LT.A
|$16.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado
w/ lemon caper aioli, sourdough
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop
8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel
|Salmone con Mele*
|$27.00
Roasted salmon, topped with a drunken apple chutney, over a roasted fennel, radicchio, bell pepper and farro sauté
|Salmone con Mele*
|$18.00
Roasted salmon, topped with a drunken apple chutney, over a roasted fennel, radicchio, bell pepper and farro sauté
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
|Pecan Crusted Salmon
|$26.00
Pecan Crusted Atlantic Salmon.
Smokey Rice. Veggies. (GF)
|SAFFRON SALMON
|$25.00
Salmon Filet. Saffron Artichoke Hearts. Tomatoes. Bed of Florentine Rice.