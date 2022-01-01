Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Banner pic

 

Sal'z Pizza Bethel

211 Greenwood Ave Unit 204, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Shrimp Caesar Salad$14.95
More about Sal'z Pizza Bethel
Notch8 Bethel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP-BURRATA SALAD$22.00
Large Grilled Shrimp. Burrata Cheese. Greens. Tomato. Onions. Peppers. Balsamic Dressing.
More about Notch8 Bethel

