Sliders in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Sliders
Bethel restaurants that serve sliders
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
No reviews yet
WILD BOAR SLIDERS
$15.00
Two Sliders. Caramelized Onions. Mesquite Aioli. Arugula. Brioche Slider Buns.
More about Notch8 Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel
68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
No reviews yet
Short Rib Sliders
$16.00
coleslaw, horseradish cream sauce
More about Prime Pub - Bethel
