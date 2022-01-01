Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Bethel restaurants that serve spaghetti

Note Kitchen & Bar image

 

Note Kitchen & Bar

227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
Takeout
SPAGHETTI SQUASH TACOS$18.00
ROASTED TACO SEASONED SPAGHETTI SQUASH.
PINTO BEAN SALSA. CHIPOTLE RANCH.
JALAPENOS. PICKLED RED ONIONS. QUESO BLANCO.
CORN TORTILLAS. SEASONED FRIES.
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop image

 

La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen

8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fregola e Vongole$25.00
Sardinian toasted fregola, littleneck clams, preserved tomato, nduja and fennel in a lemon, white wine broth
Paccheri al Ragu di Maiale$25.00
Flattened large tubes of pasta tossed In a braised pork ragu, topped with whipped goat cheese and white truffle oil
More about La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen

