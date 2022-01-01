Spaghetti in Bethel
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
|SPAGHETTI SQUASH TACOS
|$18.00
ROASTED TACO SEASONED SPAGHETTI SQUASH.
PINTO BEAN SALSA. CHIPOTLE RANCH.
JALAPENOS. PICKLED RED ONIONS. QUESO BLANCO.
CORN TORTILLAS. SEASONED FRIES.
La Zingara & Vesta Rooftop Kitchen
8 P.T. Barnum Square, Bethel
|Fregola e Vongole
|$25.00
Sardinian toasted fregola, littleneck clams, preserved tomato, nduja and fennel in a lemon, white wine broth
|Paccheri al Ragu di Maiale
|$25.00
Flattened large tubes of pasta tossed In a braised pork ragu, topped with whipped goat cheese and white truffle oil