Spaghetti and meatballs in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Bethel restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
211 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
No reviews yet
Kids Spaghetti w Meatballs
$7.99
More about Biksbee's - 211 Greenwood Ave
Fat Tony's Deli and Pizzeria
211 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel
No reviews yet
Spaghetti and Meatballs
$16.00
House Made Tomato Sauce. Two Meatballs
More about Fat Tony's Deli and Pizzeria
