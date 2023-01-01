Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak sandwiches in
Bethel
/
Bethel
/
Steak Sandwiches
Bethel restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Fat Tony's Deli and Pizzeria
211 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel
No reviews yet
Steak, Egg, Cheese Sandwich
$6.99
More about Fat Tony's Deli and Pizzeria
Bora Restaurant
68 Stony Hill Rd, Bethel
No reviews yet
Steak Sandwich
$19.00
Ciabatta - Cheddar - Arugula - Garlic Aioli
More about Bora Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Bethel
Crab Cakes
Pear Salad
Tiramisu
Boneless Wings
Salmon
Burritos
Ceviche
Pies
More near Bethel to explore
Danbury
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Ridgefield
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Brookfield
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Brewster
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Southbury
No reviews yet
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1985 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(999 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1540 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston