Tacos in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Bethel restaurants that serve tacos

Note Kitchen & Bar image

 

Note Kitchen & Bar

227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
Takeout
SWEET POTATO TACOS$16.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Sesame BBQ Sweet Potatoes.
Cabbage Slaw. Pickled Red Onions.
Cilantro Aioli. Chopped Romaine.
Crushed Peanuts.
Blue Corn Tortillas. Fries.
STEAK TACOS$19.00
Seared Flank Steak. Queso Blanco.
Pinto Bean Salsa. Pickled Tomatillos.
Chipotle Ranch. Chopped Romaine.
Blue Corn Tortillas. Fries.
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery

5 Depot Place, Bethel

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Pacifico$17.00
Beer Battered Fried Mahi Mahi / Cilanto-Lime Slaw / Pico de Gallo / Baja Sauce / Corn Tortillas
Kids Taco$6.00
your choice of tortilla & protein with cheese / fruit / fries or chips
More about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
Notch8 Bethel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Tacos$17.00
BBQ Pulled Pork. Cheddar. Black Bean & Corn Pico di Gallo. Chopped Romaine. Chipotle Ranch. White Corn Tortillas. Fries.
Fish Tacos$17.00
Blackened White Fish. White Corn Tortillas. Shaved Red Cabbage.
Mango Jalapeño Salsa. Cilantro Crema. Fries.
More about Notch8 Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel image

 

Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Fish Tacos$17.00
panko breaded cod fillet, lime cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, jalapeno sour cream, flour tortillas
Sesame Crusted Tuna Tacos$17.00
thinly sliced medium-rare ahi tuna, soy mango salsa, avocado, cilantro, wasabi sour cream, flour tortilla
Taco Salad$14.00
tortilla shell, chili, four cheese blend, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, olives, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle vinaigrette
More about Prime Pub - Bethel

