Tacos in Bethel
Note Kitchen & Bar
227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel
|SWEET POTATO TACOS
|$16.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian.
Sesame BBQ Sweet Potatoes.
Cabbage Slaw. Pickled Red Onions.
Cilantro Aioli. Chopped Romaine.
Crushed Peanuts.
Blue Corn Tortillas. Fries.
|STEAK TACOS
|$19.00
Seared Flank Steak. Queso Blanco.
Pinto Bean Salsa. Pickled Tomatillos.
Chipotle Ranch. Chopped Romaine.
Blue Corn Tortillas. Fries.
Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery
5 Depot Place, Bethel
|Tacos Pacifico
|$17.00
Beer Battered Fried Mahi Mahi / Cilanto-Lime Slaw / Pico de Gallo / Baja Sauce / Corn Tortillas
|Kids Taco
|$6.00
your choice of tortilla & protein with cheese / fruit / fries or chips
Notch8 Bethel
1 Front st, Bethel
|Pork Tacos
|$17.00
BBQ Pulled Pork. Cheddar. Black Bean & Corn Pico di Gallo. Chopped Romaine. Chipotle Ranch. White Corn Tortillas. Fries.
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Blackened White Fish. White Corn Tortillas. Shaved Red Cabbage.
Mango Jalapeño Salsa. Cilantro Crema. Fries.
Prime Pub - Bethel
68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$17.00
panko breaded cod fillet, lime cilantro slaw, pico de gallo, jalapeno sour cream, flour tortillas
|Sesame Crusted Tuna Tacos
|$17.00
thinly sliced medium-rare ahi tuna, soy mango salsa, avocado, cilantro, wasabi sour cream, flour tortilla
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
tortilla shell, chili, four cheese blend, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, olives, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle vinaigrette