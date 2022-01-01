Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Bethel

Go
Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Banner pic

 

Sal'z Pizza Bethel

211 Greenwood Ave Unit 204, Bethel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki$8.50
More about Sal'z Pizza Bethel
Prime Pub - Bethel image

 

Prime Pub - Bethel

68 Stony Hill Road, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Teriyaki Pot Stickers$13.00
Honey, Garlic Soy Sauce
More about Prime Pub - Bethel

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethel

Chicken Sandwiches

White Pizza

Cheesecake

Cake

Clams

Cobb Salad

Risotto

Tiramisu

Map

More near Bethel to explore

Danbury

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Ridgefield

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Brewster

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1328 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston