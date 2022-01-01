Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Bethel

Bethel restaurants
Toast

Bethel restaurants that serve waffles

Note Kitchen & Bar image

 

Note Kitchen & Bar

227 Greenwood Ave, Bethel

Avg 4.5 (642 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN & GRAVY WAFFLES$21.00
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS.
WHITE SAUSAGE SAGE GRAVY.
PEARL SUGAR WAFFLES. OVER EASY EGGS.
SIDE SALAD.
More about Note Kitchen & Bar
Notch8 Bethel image

 

Notch8 Bethel

1 Front st, Bethel

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN & WAFFLES PIZZA$20.00
More about Notch8 Bethel

