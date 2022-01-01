Bethel Park restaurants you'll love
Danny's Pizza and Hoagies
5159 Library Road, Bethel Park
|Popular items
|Half Famous Italian
|$6.54
Our #1 Best Seller.
5 Italian Meats topped with our blend of
Italian cheeses. Finished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our
original hoagie dressing.
|Half Philly Cheese Steak
|$6.99
Fresh grilled steak topped with grilled onions, mushrooms,
green peppers, and sliced provolone cheese. Finished with lettuce,
tomatoes, and mayo
|Whole Famous Italian
|$13.08
Our #1 Best Seller.
5 Italian Meats topped with our blend of
Italian cheeses. Finished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our
original hoagie dressing.
PIZZA
Luciano's Pizza & Pasta
1030 Clifton Rd, Bethel Park
|Popular items
|20" BLT PIZZA
|$22.99
Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.
|16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$19.49
This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.
