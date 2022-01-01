Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bethel Park restaurants you'll love

Bethel Park restaurants
  • Bethel Park

Bethel Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try Bethel Park restaurants

Danny's Pizza and Hoagies

5159 Library Road, Bethel Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Famous Italian$6.54
Our #1 Best Seller.
5 Italian Meats topped with our blend of
Italian cheeses. Finished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our
original hoagie dressing.
Half Philly Cheese Steak$6.99
Fresh grilled steak topped with grilled onions, mushrooms,
green peppers, and sliced provolone cheese. Finished with lettuce,
tomatoes, and mayo
Whole Famous Italian$13.08
Our #1 Best Seller.
5 Italian Meats topped with our blend of
Italian cheeses. Finished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and our
original hoagie dressing.
More about Danny's Pizza and Hoagies
PIZZA

Luciano's Pizza & Pasta

1030 Clifton Rd, Bethel Park

Avg 3.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20" BLT PIZZA$22.99
Olive oil and tomatoes make this base. Then we add cheese and bacon and run it through the oven. When it comes out it's topped with lettuce mixed with a little bit of mayo.
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$19.49
This pizza is made with traditional red sauce, buffalo chicken, bacon, and onions. you can make it a white pizza for $1.00 more.
SILVERWARE
More about Luciano's Pizza & Pasta
Original Hot Dog Shop - Bethel Park

4603 Library Road, Bethel PArk

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Original Hot Dog Shop - Bethel Park
