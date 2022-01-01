Go
Bethesda Blues & Jazz

7719 Wisconsin Ave

Popular Items

House Salad$17.00
Spring mix, cucumbers, Grape Tomato, Carrots, Lemon Vinaigrette
Beef Braised Short Ribs$36.00
Beef Braised Short Ribs with Mashed Potatoes & Greens
Southern Wings$17.00
6 Crispy wings served w/ carrot and celery sticks
Jerk Wings$17.00
6 Wings in Authentic Jerk Spice & Sauce
Location

7719 Wisconsin Ave

Bethesda MD

Sunday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:30 pm - 2:00 am
