Bethesda restaurants you'll love

Bethesda restaurants
Toast
  Bethesda

Top restaurants in Bethesda, Maryland

Bethesda is brimming with history, prestigious medical institutions, and a wide variety of different cuisines to sample. Choose from seafood, Asian street food, American cuisine, vegan options, Portuguese fare, and French cooking. Enjoy shopping at Bethesda Row shopping mall and then enjoy everything from Poke to fro-yo just a few blocks away.

From your morning smoothie to your evening beverage, Bethesda has a plethora of options to choose from. Spend an afternoon at Elm Street Park and then enjoy any of the surrounding cuisines such as Mexican, sandwiches, steak, Chinese, and American cafes. There are fun things to do, beautiful parks to walk through, and unique restaurants to try in Bethesda. You can enjoy a quick bite to eat or a night out with friends with just one quick search.

If you’re looking for a romantic evening out, search for “bistros near me” or “upscale fare in Bethesda '' and you’re sure to find exactly what you’re looking for. Enjoy a glass of wine, a beer, or a cocktail or two at any of the local watering holes. Cozy pubs, cocktail bars, and gastropubs are great places to take a date or meet up with friends. Your adventure begins now.

Bethesda's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Bethesda restaurants

Olazzo Bethesda image

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wild Mushroom Gnocchi$18.00
House made ricotta gnocchi, parmesan, cream, truffle oil
Fettucine Alfredo w/ Chicken Milanese$16.00
homemade creamy alfredo sauce I fettuccine pasta I chicken milanese
Shrimp & Crab Rose$26.00
Shrimp, lump crabmeat, house-made tomato-cream sauce, penne pasta
Olazzo Bethesda
Chaia image

 

Chaia

7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Rice$4.50
brown rice with feta & herb pesto
2 Tacos$9.50
choose two of your favorite tacos
Creamy Kale & Potato$4.75
*cannot be made vegan* pepperjack, salsa verde & pickled onion
Chaia
Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita DOC$16.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Pepperoni$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis.
Cheese$12.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
Piccoli Piatti
Ensemble image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Honeymoon Chicken Basket$13.00
Choice of Honeymoon chicken bites or whole fried wings, two sides and choice of sauce
Allergens: wheat, soy, egg (side bread), dairy, gluten
Carolina on My Mind Sandwich$13.95
Pulled pork shoulder, creamy slaw, crispy skins, spicy vinegar sauce, brioche bun
Allergens: soy, gluten, egg
Honey Butter Rolls$6.50
6 Sweet rolls glazed with honey butter and topped with Maldon salt and chives
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg, soy
Ensemble
CHIKO - Bethesda image

 

CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
ChiKo Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Fried brussels sprouts, gochujang aioli, furikake, crispy shallots.
Cumin Lamb Stir Fry$19.00
Spicy wheat flour noodles, braised lamb, caramelized shallots, mushrooms.
Wok-Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.
CHIKO - Bethesda
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill image

 

Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill

7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 TJ'S FAMOUS POHO WINGS$6.00
Fresh, jumbo wings (the BEST in town) served THE FAMOUS POHO STYLE: double basted & double grilled contains peanut sauce)
BLT TURKEY CLUB$13.00
Freshly sliced roasted turkey, Virginia ham and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, layered on your choice of white, wheat or multi-grain bread.
BUFFALO CHICKEN$13.00
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Change it up with our signature pho sauce!
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ORIGINAL HEMI Pizza (Cheese & Sauce)$14.00
(ORDER ANYTIME FOR TUES-SAT PICKUP 4 - 9 PM )
ALSO SUNDAY 4-8 pm)
An 8" x 10" hand crafted Detroit Pizza topped with a beautiful combination of four cheeses, including Wisconsin Brick cheese.
A golden brown buttery crust supporting a focaccia like crust cresting with cheese. Especially crunchy in the corners, you'll never go back to "regular" pizza again. Promise.
Chicken Parmesan (Double Breast)$18.95
Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach (Two Chicken Breasts, approx 8 oz)
THURSDAY LOBSTER: 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster - You can order early but ONLY FOR THURSDAY PICKUP$26.00
[SPECIAL THURSDAY LOBSTER!] Steamed 1 1/4 lb Maine Lobster, Drawn Butter, Daily Vegetables, Seasoned Roasted Baby Potatoes
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Dolcezza Gelato image

 

Dolcezza Gelato

7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Coffee$3.60
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
Gibraltar$4.20
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.
Iced Americano$3.65
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
Dolcezza Gelato
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Fraiser Cake (Slice)$8.99
A slice of this stunning-looking cake has layers of Genoese sponge, mousseline cream, and fresh strawberries finished with marzipan and decorated with more strawberries.
Albacore Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
Tomato & Mozzarella (V)$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto sauce on a mixed olive bread.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Berries & Bowls- Bethesda image

 

Berries & Bowls- Bethesda

4961 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PITAYA BOWL
Organic pitaya blended with pineapple and banana
Tropi-Kale
kale, pineapple, mango, green apple and ginger
Green Machine
fresh kale, bananas, pineapple, avocado, ginger and honey
Berries & Bowls- Bethesda
Bacchus of Lebanon image

SALADS

Bacchus of Lebanon

7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shish Taouk$22.00
Fattoush$10.00
Hummus$8.50
Bacchus of Lebanon
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bottle Drink (See List)$2.75
Bottled Coke, Nantucket Nectar, Gatorade, Vitamin Water
Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese$6.50
Turkey sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
HALF Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)$10.50
6 Loose Bagels in a Bag.
Bethesda Bagels
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Singapore Mei Fun$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Beef$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
Hawkers Asian Street Food
Bethesda Blues & Jazz image

 

Bethesda Blues & Jazz

7719 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Braised Short Ribs$36.00
Beef Braised Short Ribs with Mashed Potatoes & Greens
House Salad$17.00
Spring mix, cucumbers, Grape Tomato, Carrots, Lemon Vinaigrette
Southern Wings$17.00
6 Crispy wings served w/ carrot and celery sticks
Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Caddies On Cordell image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$9.99
Shaved Ribeye With Provolone Cheese Fried Onion Lettuce Tomato And Mayo
Pepperoni$18.25
Pepperoni | Topped With Our House Made Tomato Sauce
Cheese Pizza$16.00
House Blend Of Herbs | Shredded Mozzarella | Topped With Your Choice Of Our House Made Sauces
Caddies On Cordell
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Adobo Chicken, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
Street Taco
Individual tacos served with choice of protein, topped with Salsa Verde and onion & cilantro; (Chicken w/ guajillo sauce). Corn tortillas.
Single Seafood Taco
With Taco Platter toppings.
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
PLNT Burger- NEW image

 

PLNT Burger- NEW

4827 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
PLNT Burger- NEW
Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine | focaccia crisps | anchovy | lemon garlic dressing
Tomato & Mozzarella Pie$13.00
fresh mozzarella | oregano | tomato sauce
Exotic Mushroom$15.00
cremini | shiitake | trumpet | fontina | mushroom duxelles sauce
Alatri Bros
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)

4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
N11 BUN BO HUE$16.00
Vermicelli served with Rare steaks, briskets, and pork sausage (Cha Lua) served with special Lemongrass broth
N5 PHO DAC BIET$18.00
Rare steak, brisket, tendon, meatball in beef broth severd with Pho noodle
A8 SUMMER ROLLS WITH GRILL CHICKEN (2 Rolls)$7.00
Grilled lemongrass chicken, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plain 8oz$4.00
Bagels$2.25
Bagels$2.25
Georgetown Bagelry
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HALF Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)$10.50
6 Loose Bagels in a Bag.
Plain CC$3.60
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.
Avo, Egg, Cheese$6.50
½ of a fresh avocado, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Bethesda Bagels
Gringos and Mariachis image

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Tacos.$8.00
ROASTED PORK | PINEAPPLE | ONIONS | SALSA ARBOL | CILANTRO
Guacamole with Chips.$11.00
CHIPS | PICO DE GALLO | ARBOL SALSA
Add Grilled Pineapple +$2 | Add Crispy Bacon +$2
Carne Asada Tacos.$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
Gringos and Mariachis
Spanish Diner - Bethesda image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Spanish Diner - Bethesda

7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (4386 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Albondigas con Tomate y Patatas Fritas$16.00
Ibérico pork meatballs with tomato sauce and fried potatoes
Pollo Guisado con Arroz$22.00
Chicken, caramelized onions and sherry wine stew served with garlic sautéed rice
Tortilla de Patatas Chips$13.00
Spanish omelet made with José Andrés olive oil potato chips and caramelized onions
Spanish Diner - Bethesda
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop image

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fruit Danish$3.95
Croissant dough filled with cream cheese, topped with fresh fruit
Pain aux Raisin$3.95
Traditional French croissant dough rolled with pastry cream and dry raisins
Scones$3.35
British style scones served with jam & whipped butter
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Cappuccino$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
Praline Bakery & Bistro image

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Praline Salad$12.00
Poached Pear, Candied Pecans,
Blue Cheese, Red Wine
Vinaigrette
French Onion Soup$10.00
Traditional onion soup with aged gruyère and croûtons.
Bûche de Noël$56.00
Traditional Christmas log. Serves 8 to 10. Serve it at room temperature.
Praline Bakery & Bistro
Guardado's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croquetas$6.95
Bechamel Fritters with Chicken and Serrano Ham
Home Made Flan$5.75
Decorated with Orange & Strawberries.
Gambas Al Ajillo$10.95
Sautéed Shrimp in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Roasted Garlic & Brandy. Gluten-free
Guardado's Restaurant
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Fish Taco$12.95
Blackened fish served with chile lime sauce topped with our shredded cabbage mix and finished with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.
Chicken Rice Bowl$10.50
Grilled adobo chicken, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce & crema.
Grilled Fish Taco$12.95
Grilled fish, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with mango pico. Flour tortillas.
Fish Taco
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 Bagel$2.50
Bagel comes unsliced.
6 Bagels$12.00
Bagels come unsliced.
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Personal Pizza$10.00
14" Combo Pizza$20.00
Cheese Pizza Slice$3.75
Mamma Lucia

Salmon

Tacos

Croissants

Quesadillas

Cheese Pizza

Calamari

Caesar Salad

Cake

