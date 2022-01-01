Bethesda restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Bethesda, Maryland
Bethesda is brimming with history, prestigious medical institutions, and a wide variety of different cuisines to sample. Choose from seafood, Asian street food, American cuisine, vegan options, Portuguese fare, and French cooking. Enjoy shopping at Bethesda Row shopping mall and then enjoy everything from Poke to fro-yo just a few blocks away.
From your morning smoothie to your evening beverage, Bethesda has a plethora of options to choose from. Spend an afternoon at Elm Street Park and then enjoy any of the surrounding cuisines such as Mexican, sandwiches, steak, Chinese, and American cafes. There are fun things to do, beautiful parks to walk through, and unique restaurants to try in Bethesda. You can enjoy a quick bite to eat or a night out with friends with just one quick search.
If you’re looking for a romantic evening out, search for “bistros near me” or “upscale fare in Bethesda '' and you’re sure to find exactly what you’re looking for. Enjoy a glass of wine, a beer, or a cocktail or two at any of the local watering holes. Cozy pubs, cocktail bars, and gastropubs are great places to take a date or meet up with friends. Your adventure begins now.
Bethesda's top cuisines
Must-try Bethesda restaurants
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Wild Mushroom Gnocchi
|$18.00
House made ricotta gnocchi, parmesan, cream, truffle oil
|Fettucine Alfredo w/ Chicken Milanese
|$16.00
homemade creamy alfredo sauce I fettuccine pasta I chicken milanese
|Shrimp & Crab Rose
|$26.00
Shrimp, lump crabmeat, house-made tomato-cream sauce, penne pasta
Chaia
7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda
|Green Rice
|$4.50
brown rice with feta & herb pesto
|2 Tacos
|$9.50
choose two of your favorite tacos
|Creamy Kale & Potato
|$4.75
*cannot be made vegan* pepperjack, salsa verde & pickled onion
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Margherita DOC
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
|Pepperoni
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis.
|Cheese
|$12.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Honeymoon Chicken Basket
|$13.00
Choice of Honeymoon chicken bites or whole fried wings, two sides and choice of sauce
Allergens: wheat, soy, egg (side bread), dairy, gluten
|Carolina on My Mind Sandwich
|$13.95
Pulled pork shoulder, creamy slaw, crispy skins, spicy vinegar sauce, brioche bun
Allergens: soy, gluten, egg
|Honey Butter Rolls
|$6.50
6 Sweet rolls glazed with honey butter and topped with Maldon salt and chives
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg, soy
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|ChiKo Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Fried brussels sprouts, gochujang aioli, furikake, crispy shallots.
|Cumin Lamb Stir Fry
|$19.00
Spicy wheat flour noodles, braised lamb, caramelized shallots, mushrooms.
|Wok-Blistered Green Beans
|$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|6 TJ'S FAMOUS POHO WINGS
|$6.00
Fresh, jumbo wings (the BEST in town) served THE FAMOUS POHO STYLE: double basted & double grilled contains peanut sauce)
|BLT TURKEY CLUB
|$13.00
Freshly sliced roasted turkey, Virginia ham and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, layered on your choice of white, wheat or multi-grain bread.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$13.00
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Change it up with our signature pho sauce!
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|ORIGINAL HEMI Pizza (Cheese & Sauce)
|$14.00
(ORDER ANYTIME FOR TUES-SAT PICKUP 4 - 9 PM )
ALSO SUNDAY 4-8 pm)
An 8" x 10" hand crafted Detroit Pizza topped with a beautiful combination of four cheeses, including Wisconsin Brick cheese.
A golden brown buttery crust supporting a focaccia like crust cresting with cheese. Especially crunchy in the corners, you'll never go back to "regular" pizza again. Promise.
|Chicken Parmesan (Double Breast)
|$18.95
Classic Breaded & Sauteed Chicken Breast, Mild Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Mozzarella. Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce, Sauteed Spinach (Two Chicken Breasts, approx 8 oz)
|THURSDAY LOBSTER: 1 1/2 lb Maine Lobster - You can order early but ONLY FOR THURSDAY PICKUP
|$26.00
[SPECIAL THURSDAY LOBSTER!] Steamed 1 1/4 lb Maine Lobster, Drawn Butter, Daily Vegetables, Seasoned Roasted Baby Potatoes
Dolcezza Gelato
7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Large Coffee
|$3.60
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
|Gibraltar
|$4.20
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.
|Iced Americano
|$3.65
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Strawberry Fraiser Cake (Slice)
|$8.99
A slice of this stunning-looking cake has layers of Genoese sponge, mousseline cream, and fresh strawberries finished with marzipan and decorated with more strawberries.
|Albacore Tuna Sandwich
|$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
|Tomato & Mozzarella (V)
|$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto sauce on a mixed olive bread.
Berries & Bowls- Bethesda
4961 Elm Street, Bethesda
|PITAYA BOWL
Organic pitaya blended with pineapple and banana
|Tropi-Kale
kale, pineapple, mango, green apple and ginger
|Green Machine
fresh kale, bananas, pineapple, avocado, ginger and honey
SALADS
Bacchus of Lebanon
7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Shish Taouk
|$22.00
|Fattoush
|$10.00
|Hummus
|$8.50
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Bottle Drink (See List)
|$2.75
Bottled Coke, Nantucket Nectar, Gatorade, Vitamin Water
|Turkey Sausage, Egg and Cheese
|$6.50
Turkey sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|HALF Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)
|$10.50
6 Loose Bagels in a Bag.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Singapore Mei Fun
|$9.00
yellow curry rice noodles with sliced chicken, shrimp, eggs, onions, bell peppers, spring onions, and bean sprouts | Available Gluten Friendly | Available Veggie Friendly
|Street Skewers - Bulgogi Beef
|$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
|Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
Bethesda Blues & Jazz
7719 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Beef Braised Short Ribs
|$36.00
Beef Braised Short Ribs with Mashed Potatoes & Greens
|House Salad
|$17.00
Spring mix, cucumbers, Grape Tomato, Carrots, Lemon Vinaigrette
|Southern Wings
|$17.00
6 Crispy wings served w/ carrot and celery sticks
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.99
Shaved Ribeye With Provolone Cheese Fried Onion Lettuce Tomato And Mayo
|Pepperoni
|$18.25
Pepperoni | Topped With Our House Made Tomato Sauce
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
House Blend Of Herbs | Shredded Mozzarella | Topped With Your Choice Of Our House Made Sauces
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
Adobo Chicken, authentic blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
|Street Taco
Individual tacos served with choice of protein, topped with Salsa Verde and onion & cilantro; (Chicken w/ guajillo sauce). Corn tortillas.
|Single Seafood Taco
With Taco Platter toppings.
PLNT Burger- NEW
4827 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda
|8 PC Lil' Dippers
|$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
|PLNT Burger
|$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
|Steakhouse Burger
|$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Alatri Bros
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine | focaccia crisps | anchovy | lemon garlic dressing
|Tomato & Mozzarella Pie
|$13.00
fresh mozzarella | oregano | tomato sauce
|Exotic Mushroom
|$15.00
cremini | shiitake | trumpet | fontina | mushroom duxelles sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|N11 BUN BO HUE
|$16.00
Vermicelli served with Rare steaks, briskets, and pork sausage (Cha Lua) served with special Lemongrass broth
|N5 PHO DAC BIET
|$18.00
Rare steak, brisket, tendon, meatball in beef broth severd with Pho noodle
|A8 SUMMER ROLLS WITH GRILL CHICKEN (2 Rolls)
|$7.00
Grilled lemongrass chicken, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Plain 8oz
|$4.00
|Bagels
|$2.25
|Bagels
|$2.25
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|HALF Dozen Bagels (Write Quantities in NOTES!)
|$10.50
6 Loose Bagels in a Bag.
|Plain CC
|$3.60
Whipped plain cream cheese on a bagel.
|Avo, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
½ of a fresh avocado, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Al Pastor Tacos.
|$8.00
ROASTED PORK | PINEAPPLE | ONIONS | SALSA ARBOL | CILANTRO
|Guacamole with Chips.
|$11.00
CHIPS | PICO DE GALLO | ARBOL SALSA
Add Grilled Pineapple +$2 | Add Crispy Bacon +$2
|Carne Asada Tacos.
|$11.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Spanish Diner - Bethesda
7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Albondigas con Tomate y Patatas Fritas
|$16.00
Ibérico pork meatballs with tomato sauce and fried potatoes
|Pollo Guisado con Arroz
|$22.00
Chicken, caramelized onions and sherry wine stew served with garlic sautéed rice
|Tortilla de Patatas Chips
|$13.00
Spanish omelet made with José Andrés olive oil potato chips and caramelized onions
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Fruit Danish
|$3.95
Croissant dough filled with cream cheese, topped with fresh fruit
|Pain aux Raisin
|$3.95
Traditional French croissant dough rolled with pastry cream and dry raisins
|Scones
|$3.35
British style scones served with jam & whipped butter
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Praline Salad
|$12.00
Poached Pear, Candied Pecans,
Blue Cheese, Red Wine
Vinaigrette
|French Onion Soup
|$10.00
Traditional onion soup with aged gruyère and croûtons.
|Bûche de Noël
|$56.00
Traditional Christmas log. Serves 8 to 10. Serve it at room temperature.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Croquetas
|$6.95
Bechamel Fritters with Chicken and Serrano Ham
|Home Made Flan
|$5.75
Decorated with Orange & Strawberries.
|Gambas Al Ajillo
|$10.95
Sautéed Shrimp in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Roasted Garlic & Brandy. Gluten-free
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$12.95
Blackened fish served with chile lime sauce topped with our shredded cabbage mix and finished with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$10.50
Grilled adobo chicken, black beans, charred corn, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce & crema.
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$12.95
Grilled fish, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with mango pico. Flour tortillas.
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|1 Bagel
|$2.50
Bagel comes unsliced.
|6 Bagels
|$12.00
Bagels come unsliced.
|Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich
|$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!
