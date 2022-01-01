Bethesda American restaurants you'll love
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Popular items
|6 TJ'S FAMOUS POHO WINGS
|$6.00
Fresh, jumbo wings (the BEST in town) served THE FAMOUS POHO STYLE: double basted & double grilled contains peanut sauce)
|BLT TURKEY CLUB
|$13.00
Freshly sliced roasted turkey, Virginia ham and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, layered on your choice of white, wheat or multi-grain bread.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN
|$13.00
Grilled or fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and onion, served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. Change it up with our signature pho sauce!
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese
|$9.99
Shaved Ribeye With Provolone Cheese Fried Onion Lettuce Tomato And Mayo
|Pepperoni
|$18.25
Pepperoni | Topped With Our House Made Tomato Sauce
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
House Blend Of Herbs | Shredded Mozzarella | Topped With Your Choice Of Our House Made Sauces
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Plain 8oz
|$4.00
|Bagels
|$2.25
|Bagels
|$2.25
Terrain Cafe
7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Mushroom & Oat Burger
|$16.00
whole grain mustard aioli, gruyère, brioche bun, fries or simply dressed greens
|Butternut Squash Salad
|$15.00
spinach, goat cheese croquette, roasted butternut squash, rosemary, spiced pepitas, smoked paprika vinaigrette
|Fried Cauliflower Sandwich
|$13.00
arugula, parmesan, caper parsley aioli, brioche bun, fries or simply dressed greens